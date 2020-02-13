10 best romance movies to cry to on Valentine’s Day

Romance movies. You either love them or you hate them, but there’s no doubt that they make people cry, especially when someone dies or the couple encounters something excruciatingly heartbreaking. With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, it can be the perfect time to watch one to have a cry to or force your significant other to watch with you.

Here are the 10 best movies you should watch this Valentine’s Day:

1. P.S. I Love You

This movie will have you on an emotional rollercoaster. It will make you cry and laugh within the same scene. This movie is about when Holly Kennedy loses her husband, Gerry Butler, to an illness. (this is not a spoiler by the way, you find this out in the first ten minutes of the movie.) While Holly has her whole life turned upside down by Gerry’s death, he makes it his mission to make her happy even after his death to help her move on.

2. A Walk to Remember

Nicholas Sparks movies are always tragic in their own way, yet seem to have quite an impact on audiences. A Walk to Remember is about your typical nice girl and your typical bad boy meeting and eventually falling in love, while facing the harsh truths of dealing with illness and loss.

3. Dear John

This is another Nicholas Sparks movie that is a must watch, starring Channing Tatum and Amanda Seyfried. In this movie, John Tyree, a U.S. Army soldier, comes home during his leave and meets Savannah Curtis, an idealistic college student. In just two weeks, they fall in love. After these two weeks, John returns to the Army and Savannah goes back to school. Throughout the time span of seven years, the two hardly meet, but write letters to each other. They somehow encounter setbacks neither one could imagine.

4. The Last Song

Starring Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, “The Last Song” is what started the two’s tumultuous relationship in real life. In this movie, Ronnie Miller, a native New York troubled teen and Jonah, her younger brother, are sent away for the summer to stay with their estranged dad. Ronnie is a talented pianist, as well as her father. Through their passion and love for piano, the two become closer, all while Ronnie falls in love with Will Blakelee.

5. 10 Things I Hate About You

Adapted from Shakespeare’s, “The Taming of The Shrew,” “10 Things I hate about you” is about Bianca Stratford, a popular teenager, who cannot go on a date until Kat, her younger, not-so-popular sister, finds a date as well. Cameron, the new student, is eventually set up to go out with Kat as a bet, which eventually leads to a tricky situation. This movie is not as sad as the rest, but it will definitely remind you of a time you hated someone so much, it made you love them as well.

6. The Notebook

This classic movie is another Nicholas Sparks romantic drama that will have you sobbing by the end of it. This movie starts off in the 1940’s, when mill worker, Noah Calhoun (Ryan Gosling), and rich girl, Allie (Rachel McAdams), meet and fall in love. When Noah has to go serve in WWII, Allie finds herself engaged to someone new. When Noah returns, they find out that their love story isn’t over yet. SPOILER ALERT: The most important thing to know is that Noah is telling Allie this story when they are already old, in hopes that she will remember her one true love.

7. About Time

This movie has a bit of magic involved in it. Tim Lake, the main character, finds out through his dad that they can time travel. Tim uses this to his advantage when he meets the perfect girl one night in London and tries his best to win her heart. Eventually, Tim uses his time traveling trick to fix many things in life but finds out that he can’t fix everything.

8. Me Before You

“Me Before You” is about a young girl by the name of Louisa, who jumps from job to job, until she stumbles upon a job to be a caretaker for Sam Claflin, a paralytic who is very, very, bitter about life until Louisa shows him how great life can be.

9. One Day

Based on a true story, One Day stars Anne Hathaway. Her character, Emma who is an idealist, meets Dexter, her best friend, on the day of their graduation, July 15, 1988. Over the next 20 years, Emma and Dexter meet up every July 15th to share their stories, growing closer and closer until they find out that they were meant to be.

10. Love, Simon

This adorable movie is based on the novel, “Simon vs. the Homo-sapiens Agenda.” It will make you cry only because of the breakthrough the main character has at the end. Simon is a closeted gay high schooler, which makes things complicated for him. Eventually, Simon meets someone anonymously over the internet and begins to email them, not ever meeting in person. Over the course of his school year, Simon is faced with the difficulties of coming out and risking his secret being exposed.