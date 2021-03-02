The Lady Saints triumph over Dodge City

The Lady Saints conquered the Conquistadors after being quarantined after 9 days. The No. 25 lady Saints will be playing against Garden City Community College on March. 3 (file photo)

Women’s basketball has finally been able to play a game after being quarantined at the end of February for 9 days. But the quarantine did not stop the Lady Saints from coming to the court to play against Dodge City Community College. The Lady Saints won 86 to 54.

With Sierra Marrow having a double-double with 34 points and 14 rebounds. She also grabbed 4 steals and blocked 5 shots.

Seward will be back in action on Wednesday against Garden City Community College in the Greenhouse at 6 p.m.

The other games that were postponed will be made up sometime next week.