Tennis teams lose to Cowley College, remain nationally ranked

Saints tennis had a rough first home showing of the season. Both the men’s and women’s teams lost to Cowley College at Blue Bonnet Park March 11.

Despite the 6-3 losses, both teams continue to be nationally ranked. The men are ranked No. 3 in the Oracle/ITA NJCAA National Rankings while the women are No. 6.

In the matches against Cowley for the Lady Saints, Justine Lespes and Chiara Matteodo won their singles matches. Lucia Popluharova and Maria Garcia pulled off the win in the doubles. The loss left the Lady Saints with an overall record of 4-5.

For the Saints, Raul Centeno came out with a win in the single’s portion of the matches. Enzo Frequelin also won his match in two quicksets. Centeno and Luciano Fisicaro paired up to come away with the only doubles win of the day for the Saints. The men’s record falls to 5-2 on the season.

The next home match is April 4 against McPherson College.