Bennett resigns; SCCC searches for new president

Seward County Community College will once again start a presidential search, following the resignation of president Brad Bennett, effective June 15.

Late last week, Bennett notified the board that he had received an unsolicited job offer to serve as chief financial officer of a large, privately owned company in Colby, Kan. At the regular SCCC Board of Trustees meeting Monday, Bennett submitted his official letter of resignation, which the board accepted, “with reluctance,” said trustee Sharon Hobble.

Board Chair Ron Oliver thanked Bennett for his good work as the college’s 11th president.

“This is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make,” Bennett wrote in a message to employees, explaining that the opportunity to take care of his family was not something he could pass by.

Bennett praised SCCC’s faculty and staff, noting that the college and the community have made him feel welcome and excited to go to work every day.

“While my time here was short, I am proud of the steps we have made as an institution and look forward to watching SCCC grow in the future,” Bennett stated. “I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity you gave me.”

The Board of Trustees will open the search for a new college president immediately. Dennis Sander, vice president of finance and operations, will serve as interim president following Bennett’s departure.