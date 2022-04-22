New kids on the block

All Saints Day took place for students all over wanting to attend Seward County Community College in the Fall of 22’. Seniors get to enroll in classes here at SCCC in a group setting during the All Saints Day. Thursday, they had 35 to 40 students who enrolled at SCCC and who are excited to be going green. New students shared what they are most excited and nervous about for this upcoming year.

