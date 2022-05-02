Relaxing before finals

This week is all about de-stressing in the Student Union, the Student Government Association is hosting all of the activities this week. This is an opportunity for Seward County Community College students to take a moment and do some activities before finals on May 9-11. The first day of this week started off with tie-dyeing everything from socks to hats. Further on, this week will only continue with similar activities like wellness day and breakfast burritos. For further information about the events throughout this week contact Wade Lyon, the Director of Student Life & Leadership, at 620-417-1240.

Self Care Infographic by Brianna Rich