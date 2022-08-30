Alexis Soto

Liberal, Kansas – Major: Business administration

Roque Reveles Montelongo|August 30, 2022

Alexis Soto is a sophomore and majors in business administration. He was born in Liberal, Kansas and he is 19 years old.

He is planning to transfer to Wichita University after he finishes at SCCC. Alexis’ favorite dream is Japan. He enjoys watching favorite show, Witch on Netflix.

What is your major?

My major is business administration. Although I didn’t think I would change it. Cause you know, we’re young and we are undecided. 

What do you wanna change your major to?

Probably computer programming, I see a little opportunity for. 

Where are you from?

I am from Liberal, Kansas. I grew up here. 

Where are you going after you graduate from SCCC college? Are you going to University college?

I plan to transfer to Wichita State University. They have a really good business program there. 

Who is your favorite artist?

I don’t have a favorite artist cause I’m undecided. I can’t have a favorite because there’s just too much to like. 

What are your favorite places to travel?

I haven’t traveled, but if I could travel to a place it would be Japan. The culture there seems really happy and their food is really good too. 

Who are your favorite NBA players?

No, I don’t watch sports. 

What was your first concert?

I haven’t gone to a concert yet. 

What is your favorite TV show at the moment?

The Witch” on Netflix, it’s because it’s like it has a magic medieval monsters and stuff like that. 

What is your favorite scene of it?

Probably when there’s an episode where they fight a gold dragon and try to steal another dragon like you don’t know it’s another dragon until the best sense comes along.

Do you tutor in the library?

I don’t tutor, but actually I can help people. 

What is your favorite subject? I don’t have a favorite subject either. 

What about your favorite class this year or your least favorite class?

My favorite class would probably be more Civilization because I like Kevin Gleason. His classes seem fun whenever you have the right people in there he’s awesome. 

Would you ever get a tattoo or do you have any?

I don’t have any, I don’t think I would get one because I don’t know how, like I can’t see myself getting something for the rest of my life. Usually like ideas, like you see it now it’s a great idea and then later on you’re gonna be probably like, oh this was a bad idea… Even if you get it removed, I’m pretty sure there’s gonna be a scar or something. 

 