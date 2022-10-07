Cosmetology tries the spice

Hispanic heritage month brings the tradition at Seward County Community College that many are reluctant to join. This year though, the jalapeno eating contest had one of its highest numbers of participants. On October 6, participants waited outside of the student union for the pain to begin.

Gallery | 10 Photos Megan Berg This year for the annual jalapeno eating contest, great turnout happened with eighteen people signing up and sixteen actually participating. Wade Lyon, director of student life, organizes the event every year as a part of Hispanic heritage month along with other special events and activities.