Jasmine Camaal

Jasmine Caamal is a freshman with her hometown being Liberal. She is majoring in marketing and works part time at Brown’s Shoe Store.

Who would you say is the most influential person in your life? How have they influenced you?

My dad. He is hardworking, keeps himself busy, and thrives to do better in life. He challenges himself which makes me do better. Makes me challenge myself in school and in my life

If you could live anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?

I think I would like to go to Greece. I’ve seen a lot of pictures and it’s so gorgeous, so beautiful. That’s somewhere I want to go.

What is your go-to comfort food?

Comfort food? Pizza, pepperoni with thin crust. I could eat a whole box by myself. That or supreme.

If you had to drink one drink for the rest of your life, what would it be?

I guess I would pick water. I don’t know, that’s just something I drink often. That’s something I need in life, you know?

What is your top future goal?

Being able to move out. Go somewhere I’ve always wanted to live which would be like Dallas or Houston and bring my parents with me.

If you could say one thing to your younger self, what would it be?

Not care what other people think about you.

What is one thing in your life you could not live without?

I think a Bible because I feel like that’s what keeps you going in life. It guides you

If the world was ending, who would be your last call and what would you say?

My parents. I would say that I’m super grateful for them and as much as I don’t say I love them, I love them.

If you met a genie, what would your three wishes be?

To find a good husband in the future, be financially stable so not worry too much about money and be able to travel.