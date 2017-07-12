The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

28 Saints Receive NJCAA Academic Student-Athlete Awards

SCCC Athletics
July 12, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Seward County student-athletes continue to excel both on the field and in the classroom, as 28 Saints and Lady Saints qualified for national academic honors for the 2016-17 school year. This was the fifth straight year that Seward saw an increase in NJCAA All-Academic winners.

Three student-athletes had a perfect 4.0 GPA and were named NJCAA All-Academic First Team.

Thirteen student-athletes were named NJCAA All-Academic Second Team, which requires a GPA between 3.80-3.99. Twelve more student-athletes were named NJCAA All-Academic Third Team, which requires a GPA between 3.60-3.79.

“Having nearly 30% of our student-athletes receive these academic awards from the NJCAA truly shows the dedication that our coaches, student-athletes and staff have towards academic success,” said athletic director Roy Allen. “I am extremely proud of everything that was accomplished in the classroom last year and look forward to pushing that number even higher next year.”

The tennis program had a department high, as nine Saints and Lady Saints earned these awards. The Saints baseball team was right behind tennis with eight student-athletes earning academic awards.

 

2016-17 SEWARD COUNTY NJCAA ACADEMIC STUDENT-ATHELTE AWARDS

 
FIRST TEAM [4.00 GPA]
NAME SPORT
Erin Richardson Basketball
Jordan Kennedy Baseball
Nicholas Johnston Baseball
 

SECOND TEAM [3.80-3.99 GPA]
NAME SPORT
Brennyn Seagler Basketball
Dane Mechali Tennis
Diego Freire Garcia Tennis
Errett Edwards Baseball
Jared Hasik Baseball
Jordan Garrison Softball
Lautaro Monardo Tennis
Madison Hoelting Tennis
Ondrej Nice Tennis
Paige St. Pierre Softball
Paulina Zach Volleyball
Valerie Caro Basketball
West Reddell Baseball
 

THIRD TEAM [3.60-3.79 GPA]
NAME SPORT
Benjamin Finet Tennis
Brian Tims Baseball
Briana Domino Volleyball
Cody Coontz Baseball
Duro Opacic Tennis
Giovanna Kuntze Volleyball
Kaitlin Ammermann Softball
Maritza Mesa Volleyball
Martina Borges Tennis
Mollie Mounsey Basketball
Owen Martin Baseball
Renato Santos Tennis

 

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , , ,

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • 28 Saints Receive NJCAA Academic Student-Athlete Awards

    UpClose

    Get to know someone

  • 28 Saints Receive NJCAA Academic Student-Athlete Awards

    Entertainment

    Annabelle: Creation lives up to hype

  • 28 Saints Receive NJCAA Academic Student-Athlete Awards

    News

    Sign up for student IDs and parking permits

  • 28 Saints Receive NJCAA Academic Student-Athlete Awards

    News

    Welcome week kicks off with activities and special events

  • 28 Saints Receive NJCAA Academic Student-Athlete Awards

    Features

    How to be a Better Roommate

  • 28 Saints Receive NJCAA Academic Student-Athlete Awards

    Features

    Living on campus – it’s smart

  • 28 Saints Receive NJCAA Academic Student-Athlete Awards

    Sports

    Student athletic trainers are ready to help

  • 28 Saints Receive NJCAA Academic Student-Athlete Awards

    Multimedia

    SCCC celebrates graduation

  • 28 Saints Receive NJCAA Academic Student-Athlete Awards

    Multimedia

    Graduates plan their future after Seward

  • 28 Saints Receive NJCAA Academic Student-Athlete Awards

    UpClose

    George Mendoza

The student news site of Seward County Community College
28 Saints Receive NJCAA Academic Student-Athlete Awards