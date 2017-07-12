28 Saints Receive NJCAA Academic Student-Athlete Awards
July 12, 2017
Seward County student-athletes continue to excel both on the field and in the classroom, as 28 Saints and Lady Saints qualified for national academic honors for the 2016-17 school year. This was the fifth straight year that Seward saw an increase in NJCAA All-Academic winners.
Three student-athletes had a perfect 4.0 GPA and were named NJCAA All-Academic First Team.
Thirteen student-athletes were named NJCAA All-Academic Second Team, which requires a GPA between 3.80-3.99. Twelve more student-athletes were named NJCAA All-Academic Third Team, which requires a GPA between 3.60-3.79.
“Having nearly 30% of our student-athletes receive these academic awards from the NJCAA truly shows the dedication that our coaches, student-athletes and staff have towards academic success,” said athletic director Roy Allen. “I am extremely proud of everything that was accomplished in the classroom last year and look forward to pushing that number even higher next year.”
The tennis program had a department high, as nine Saints and Lady Saints earned these awards. The Saints baseball team was right behind tennis with eight student-athletes earning academic awards.
|2016-17 SEWARD COUNTY NJCAA ACADEMIC STUDENT-ATHELTE AWARDS
|FIRST TEAM [4.00 GPA]
|NAME
|SPORT
|Erin Richardson
|Basketball
|Jordan Kennedy
|Baseball
|Nicholas Johnston
|Baseball
|
SECOND TEAM [3.80-3.99 GPA]
|NAME
|SPORT
|Brennyn Seagler
|Basketball
|Dane Mechali
|Tennis
|Diego Freire Garcia
|Tennis
|Errett Edwards
|Baseball
|Jared Hasik
|Baseball
|Jordan Garrison
|Softball
|Lautaro Monardo
|Tennis
|Madison Hoelting
|Tennis
|Ondrej Nice
|Tennis
|Paige St. Pierre
|Softball
|Paulina Zach
|Volleyball
|Valerie Caro
|Basketball
|West Reddell
|Baseball
|
THIRD TEAM [3.60-3.79 GPA]
|NAME
|SPORT
|Benjamin Finet
|Tennis
|Brian Tims
|Baseball
|Briana Domino
|Volleyball
|Cody Coontz
|Baseball
|Duro Opacic
|Tennis
|Giovanna Kuntze
|Volleyball
|Kaitlin Ammermann
|Softball
|Maritza Mesa
|Volleyball
|Martina Borges
|Tennis
|Mollie Mounsey
|Basketball
|Owen Martin
|Baseball
|Renato Santos
|Tennis