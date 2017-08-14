Sign up for student IDs and parking permits

It's free! Every student and vehicle needs one.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Seward County Community College ID cards and parking permits are needed by everyone … full and part-time students, employees and Wellness Center Customers. It’s free, you just have to register on Aug. 15-18 or Aug. 21-25.

Registering is easy: bring your student or employee ID number, Vehicle Make, Model, Color, and License Tag information, your cell phone number and another person’s name and cell phone number for contact in case you cannot be immediately reached. (Pro tip: Take a photo of your vehicle’s license tag.)

To register, go to the Hobble Academic Building and find the camera on a tripod near the information desk. Download the form here. Times are:

Aug. 15-18

Tuesday, Aug. 15: 10 a.m. -1 p.m.; 3 – 5 pm; 6 -7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 16: 9-11 a.m.; 1-3 p.m.; 6-7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 17: 8-9 a.m.; 12-2 p.m.; 6-7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18: 9-11 a.m.; 1-3 p.m.

Aug. 21-25

Monday, Aug. 21: 9-10 a.m.;11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; 6-7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 22: 11 a.m.-12p.m.; 2-3 p.m.; 6-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 23: 8-10 a.m.; 1-3 p.m.; 6-7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 24: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; 6-7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 25: 9-10 a.m.; 12-1 pm

The deadline for having ID cards and parking permits is August 25.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close