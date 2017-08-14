Sign up for student IDs and parking permits

The student news site of Seward County Community College

August 14, 2017

Seward County Community College ID cards and parking permits are needed by everyone … full and part-time students, employees and Wellness Center Customers. It’s free, you just have to register on Aug. 15-18 or Aug. 21-25.

Registering is easy: bring your student or employee ID number, Vehicle Make, Model, Color, and License Tag information, your cell phone number and another person’s name and cell phone number for contact in case you cannot be immediately reached. (Pro tip: Take a photo of your vehicle’s license tag.)

To register, go to the Hobble Academic Building and find the camera on a tripod near the information desk. Download the form here.  Times are:

Aug. 15-18 

Tuesday, Aug. 15: 10 a.m. -1 p.m.; 3 – 5 pm;  6 -7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 16: 9-11 a.m.; 1-3 p.m.; 6-7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 17: 8-9 a.m.; 12-2 p.m.; 6-7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 18: 9-11 a.m.; 1-3 p.m.

Aug. 21-25

Monday, Aug. 21: 9-10 a.m.;11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; 6-7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 22: 11 a.m.-12p.m.; 2-3 p.m.; 6-7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 23: 8-10 a.m.; 1-3 p.m.; 6-7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 24: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; 6-7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25: 9-10 a.m.; 12-1 pm

The deadline for having ID cards and parking permits is August 25.

