SCCC Foundation hosts 23rd annual auction

Close SCCC Foundation will host an '80s themed auction on Sept. 16. SCCC Foundation

SCCC Foundation SCCC Foundation will host an '80s themed auction on Sept. 16.





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Seward County Community College Foundation will host their annual auction on Sept. 16. The ‘80s-themed auction will take place at the Seward County Event Center. Doors will open promptly at 6 p.m. The event will include music, food, drinks, a live auction and multiple silent auctions.

Tickets are $35 and must be bought in advance.

All proceeds from the event will go towards benefitting of SCCC students.

“Every bit of the proceeds goes to student scholarships and academic programs.”Chandler Kirkhart, Annual Giving Officer, said.

The auctions will include over 200 items, ranging from $200 to $5,000. Some of the items include: gifts cards, bags, a Butcher Block kitchen island, gift baskets, Oakley sunglasses, a chance for you and 40 other friends to have Adventure Bay all to yourself for a day and many more items.

“This year, we are doing a Mystery Box. The first person to buy the box for $300, get’s whatever is in the box. The box is definitely worth $300, but what’s in it is a secret,” Kirkhart stated.

There will also be a “Fund A Need” taking place at the beginning of the event. The SCCC Vice President of Academic Affairs, Todd Carter, chooses something that students need in the classrooms, and then gives people attending the event the chance to give to this need.

Beer, wine, soft drinks, and food will be provided during the event. The food is being catered by Billy’s, with meat donated from Seaboard and National Beef. Live music will be played by “Fermata This World,” “No Other Way” and more.

For people wanting to attend the event that have small children, the SCCC cheerleaders are offering babysitting for just $5.

If you are planning on attending the auction, you can expect to have plenty of fun. People from the community and alumni are encouraged to attend the event and dress like they are from the ‘80s.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close