Saints shut down Sunrise Christian

Close Anthony Thomas attempts to confirm his and one shot against Sunrise Christian. Angel Meza

Angel Meza Anthony Thomas attempts to confirm his and one shot against Sunrise Christian.





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Seward County Men’s Basketball team starts their season with a hot winning streak of 3-0, adding another win against Sunrise Christian on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Seward had a great game both offensively and defensively and were able to shut down Sunrise Christian.

In the first half of the game, the Saints felt made a huge lead over Sunrise Christian. Every time a Sunrise player would attempt to make a move with the ball, a mighty Saint would either block the shot or steal the ball.

Throughout the first half, the Saints kept the ball moving smoothly and eventually started a rhythm that Sunrise Christian couldn’t keep up with. The highlight of the first half was when freshman forward, Isiah Small, who had 17 points, dunked twice. This lead the Saints crowd to get very hyped and increased the lead. The first half ended with a score of 34-20.

For the second half, it seemed like the Saints came out with more energy than they first started. SCCC started to increase their lead even more due to Sunrise Christian’s turnovers. Every turnover Sunrise Christian would make, the Saints would take capitalize on the mistake and turn it into easy points.

As Sunrise Christian kept failing to score, they began to lose confidence, which lead to frustration for both their players and coaches. The Saints would feed off of their frustration and kept their rhythm rolling while increasing the lead. The highlight for the second half began when Saints players would force a turnover and quickly push the ball down the court, alley-ooping to each other for a basket. The final score of the game was 75-64.

Close

After an exciting game for the Saints, they managed to have a great free throw percentage of 68.4. The player of the night for the Saints was Devin Bethely, finishing with 20 points and seven assists.

The Saints will compete again on Wednesday, Nov. 8 against Lamar JV, following the Lady Saints game against Frank Phillips at 6 p.m.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close