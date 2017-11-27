The student news site of Seward County Community College

Saints beat Pratt at the Greenhouse

Anthony Thomas dribbles the ball down the court to set a play.

Angel Meza

Angel Meza, Sports Editor
November 27, 2017

After a tough loss against Barton Community College, the Seward County Community College Saints bounced back on Saturday, Nov. 25, defeating another conference opponent: Pratt Community College. The Saints managed to have another successful night with their defense, which lead them to shut down the Beavers with a score of 80-62.

Although the Saints had an outstanding defensive performance, they also managed to have four players score double-digits. Sophomore Ke’Sean Davis scored 19 points and had five rebounds. freshman Mohamed Selmi scored 15 points, had five blocks and six rebounds, freshman Isiah Small scored 13 points and had 13 assists, earning a double-double and freshman Jamel Horton scored 10 points.

Overall as a team, the Saints shot 47.3 percent from the floor and 70.6 percent from the free-throw lane. Pratt finished with only 36.4 percent from the floor and 60.0 percent from the free-throw lane.

The Saints will compete on Wednesday, Nov. 29, against Cowley Community College at the Greenhouse at 8 p.m., following the Lady Saints, who play at 6 p.m.

