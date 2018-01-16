The student news site of Seward County Community College

Photo Essay: Satanta High School Band

Throughout the month of January, area high school bands will play at SCCC home games.

Margarita GallegosJanuary 16, 2018

Margarita Gallegos
The Satanta High School band plays in the Greenhouse on Saturday Jan. 13 during the game vs Garden. Throughout the month of January, different area high school bands are coming to play for home games.

Margarita Gallegos
Damian Salazar, Satanta High School band percussionist, practices the drums before the game. The SHS band consists of 20 members.

 

Margarita Gallegos
Angel Manriquez, Erier Tarango, Adolfo Rios, Edith De La Cruz, Alondra Botello and Jasmin Salamanca enjoy a meal prior to SCCC basketball games. The meal was provided by Pizza Hut for the Satanta band.

