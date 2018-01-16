Photo Essay: Satanta High School Band

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Margarita Gallegos The Satanta High School band plays in the Greenhouse on Saturday Jan. 13 during the game vs Garden. Throughout the month of January, different area high school bands are coming to play for home games.
Margarita Gallegos Damian Salazar, Satanta High School band percussionist, practices the drums before the game. The SHS band consists of 20 members.
Margarita Gallegos Angel Manriquez, Erier Tarango, Adolfo Rios, Edith De La Cruz, Alondra Botello and Jasmin Salamanca enjoy a meal prior to SCCC basketball games. The meal was provided by Pizza Hut for the Satanta band.