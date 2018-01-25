Photo Essay: Saints defeat Cloud County

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Wednesday, Jan. 24, the Seward County Saints defeated Cloud County by a score of 80-64. Cloud County and Seward exchanged points for most of the first half and ended at the half with a score of 30-31, leaving SCCC only one point ahead. When the second half started, the Saints came out stronger than ever and ended up putting up almost 50 points to give them the win.

Slideshow • 5 Photos Angel Meza Freshman, Isiah Small, dunks on a Cloud County defender. Small finished with 16 points in the win over Cloud County.