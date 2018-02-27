Lady Saints end regular season with a 22-point win

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

From breaking records, to capturing the Jayhawk Championship, the Lady Saints have been unstoppable this season. Not only did the Lady Saints end the regular season with a huge win, but sophomore, Mollie Mounsey also tied SCCC Hall of Famer, Kim Ortega, for third place on the all-time scoring list.

The Seward County Community College Lady Saints earned yet another win on Monday, Feb. 26 against the Garden City Community College Lady Broncbusters.

To begin the game, the Lady Saints and the Lady Broncbusters traded points for the first five minutes of the first quarter, until SCCC went on a 6-0 run to earn a lead of 16-10. The first quarter ended with a close score of 18-15.

During the second quarter, the Lady Saints came out ready to strengthen their lead. SCCC kept the scoring steady and entered half-time with a 20 point lead, 45-25.

To kick off the second half, Seward used the third quarter to their advantage and was able to grow their lead by 30. With only 3:32 left on the clock for the third quarter, sophomore guard, Mollie Mounsey, stole the ball and made a layup, helping her tie with Ortega for third place. Mounsey is now only six points away from entering second on the all-time scoring list. The Lady Saints ended the third quarter with a lead of 62-32.

Freshman forward, Vilma Covane, pushed the lead to the game-high of 35 points, but the Lady Broncbusters continued to put up a fight and lessen the lead to only 20. SCCC finished the night with a win over GCCC, 75-53.

Mounsey led the Lady Saints with 20 points over the night, while sophomore guard, Valeria Caro added 11 points and Covane ended the night with 10.

The Lady Saints will begin the Region VI Tournament with a bye, but will play the winner of Barton vs Coffeyville on Monday, March 5 at 1 p.m. in Park City, Kansas