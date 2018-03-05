Saints baseball gets revenge on Pratt

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Seward County Baseball team earned revenge on the Pratt Beavers in a home double-header on Saturday, March 3. After losing a double-header to the Beavers on Thursday, SCCC came back to win both games by more than 10 runs each time.

To begin the double-header, freshman pitcher, Cole Evans was on the mound. The first game was slow at first, but during the second inning, the Beavers earned a run. Seward answered by scoring five runs and ending the inning up by 4. During the third inning, Pratt tried to come back, but was only able to score one run off of a hit.

In the bottom of the third, the Saints scored a total of six runs, making the score 11-2 to begin the fourth. Pratt was unable to score during the fourth inning, but Seward kept up their momentum and scored another five runs, making the score 16-2 in the bottom of the fourth.

The Beavers tried to fight back during the fifth inning, but were only able to score one run. Evans went up against 22 batters and contributed 79 pitches, with 50 of them being strikes in the win. The Saints run-ruled the Beavers by a score of 16-3.

The second game was no different for the Saints. Freshman pitcher, Ryan Thomas, started on the mound for the Saints and stopped the Beavers from scoring for the first four innings. By the time the Beavers were able to get on the board, Seward was already leading 9-0. In the top of the fourth, the Beavers were finally able to earn a run, making the score 9-1.

In the fifth inning, the Saints only allowed one run for the Beavers. SCCC was back on fire and scored yet another 8 runs to make the score 17-2 to begin the sixth inning.

To begin the sixth inning, sophomore, Jordan Pepper was on the mound for SCCC. Both Pratt and Seward were able to earn two runs in the sixth, making the score 19-4.

To stay in the game, the Beavers needed to score at least five runs, but fell short by only scoring three. Seward run-ruled Pratt, once again, by a score of 19-7.

The Seward County Saints baseball team will travel to Clarendon, Texas, to take on the Clarendon Bulldogs on Tuesday, March 6 at 3 p.m.