Softball splits double-header against Clarendon

The Seward County Lady Saints softball team split a home double-header with the Clarendon Bulldogs on Monday, March 5, winning the first game by five, before getting run-ruled in the second.

The Lady Saints started the first game off strong, with two lady Saints hitting home runs during the first game; sophomore infielder, Jullian Atteberry hit two home-runs in the win, while sophomore catcher, Sage Harrison, earned her sixth home-run of the season off of a single home-run.

Sophomore pitcher, Monique Ashley, pitched the whole first game, striking out six Bulldogs, while giving up only five runs on ten hits.

The Lady Saints earned the first four runs of the game, but Clarendon answered with a four-run inning. Atteberry’s second home run helped the Lady Saints earn two more runs to take the lead back. The Lady Saints continued their scoring and won the game by a score of 10-5.

During the second game, Seward struggled through errors and wasn’t able to earn a run until the bottom of the second inning, but the one run wasn’t enough to match with the Bulldogs. Clarendon continued to lead SCCC, 13-1. Two single home runs by Harrison and sophomore, Sydney Epp helped the Saints earn two more runs, but Clarendon scored one more run to run-rule the Lady Saints by a score of 14-3.

The Lady Saints will play another home double-header on Wednesday, March 7 against the Pratt Beavers at 2 p.m.