Lady Saints win Region Vi Championship

PARK CITY — The Lady Saints captured the Region VI championship on Wednesday night, March 7, defeating the Independence Pirates with a final score of 59-47. The Lady Saints will now advance to Lubbock,Texas for the NJCAA National Tournament.

From the start of the Region VI finals game, the Hartman Arena was packed with Seward County Community College energy. A fan bus followed the team to Park City to support. The feeling of watching the Lady Saints as they warmed up was electric. They had the building filled with hyped music.

In the first half, the Lady Saints did what they do best, which is playing strong, outstanding defense. This led Independence with quick turnovers and frustration on the opposing side. As the game progressed, Seward managed to have a small lead, that struggled to increase. The Lady Saints couldn’t find their usual shots, which threw off their typical momentum. Seward lead the first half with a score of 25-20.

Angel Meza SCCC Women's Basketball Head Coach Toby Wynn calls a time-out during the first half against the Independence Pirates.

As for the second half, the Lady Saints began to find their open shots, they increased their lead. Sophomores, Mollie Mounsey and Brennyn Seagler started draining long three pointers. Fourteen of the 18 points came from the two sophomores in the third quarter.Not only did the energy raise for the Lady Saints after the half, but the Seward fans appeared to get louder and filled with spirit.

Independence stopped Seward’s lead to only single digits in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Saints tough defense ended their chance of returning. As the game time decreased, all of Seward’s fans rose and clapped the final seconds, knowing the Lady Saints will be returning to Liberal with the trophy.

Angel Meza Freshman Lexi Hernandez attempts to shoot a lay-up as she gets fouled after the play.

It marks the first time since ‘07 that the Lady Saints have won the Region VI Tournament. This also marks the second time that Seward has made the NJCAA Tournament in back-to-back season, last doing it in ‘04 and ‘05.

The Lady Saints finished with a 34.9 percentage (22 of 63) from the floor and 23.1 percent ( 6-26) from behind the arc. Unfortunately for the Independence Pirates, Seward’s strong defense held them with only 32.1 percent (17-53) from the floor and with just 11.1 percent (1-11) from behind the arc.

Following the game, Vilma Covane, Silvia Veloso and Mousney were named to the All-Tournament team with Mounsey being named Most Valuable Player. Mounsey finished with a total of 21 points, three rebounds, and two assists.

The Lady Saints will wait for their seed in the NJCAA National Tournament to find out who they will play in Lubbock, Texas. The seeds will be announced on Monday, March 12, at 10 a.m. CT, while the tournament will be held on March 19-24 at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock.