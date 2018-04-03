Softball loses first conference double header

Sophomore Monique Ashley pitches to an opponent. Ashley has earned 194 strikeouts so far this season. (File Photo)

The Seward County Lady Saints softball team lost their first conference double-header of the season to the number eleven team in the nation, Butler Community College on Sunday, April 2.

Sophomore Monique Ashley began pitching for the Lady Saints, earning 12 strikeouts and giving up only three runs. The Lady Saints struggled to earn hits during the first game, with only one Lady Saint earning a hit. The team combined for a total of 13 strikeouts and lost the game, 3-0.

In the second game, freshman Jordan Cordery started in the circle. Cordery gave up 11 runs off nine hits in the game, with six of the runs being in the first inning. Again, SCCC struggled to hit, earning only five hits. The Lady Saints were able to cut the deficit to only three runs, but Butler came back on top, winning the game 11-5.

Lady Saints Softball will be back in action on Wednesday, April 4 at 2 p.m. against Northwest Kansas Tech in Goodland.