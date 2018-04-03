The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

Women’s Tennis falls to Oklahoma Baptist

Freshman+Patricia+Panta+prepares+to+receive+a+serve+from+an+opponent.+%28File+Photo%29
Freshman Patricia Panta prepares to receive a serve from an opponent. (File Photo)

Freshman Patricia Panta prepares to receive a serve from an opponent. (File Photo)

Amberley Taylor

Amberley Taylor

Freshman Patricia Panta prepares to receive a serve from an opponent. (File Photo)

Amberley Taylor, Editor
April 3, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Seward County Women’s Tennis team is now 11-5 overall this season after being defeated by Division II opponent, Oklahoma Baptist College.

The Lady Saints lost all three doubles matches against Oklahoma Baptist with scores of 8-1 in the number one spot, 8-6 in the number two spot and 8-2 in the number three spot.

SCCC Women’s Tennis struggled to earn a win in singles play, losing in spots one through six.

The Lady Saints Tennis team will head to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to play Seminole State College and New Mexico Military Institute on Friday, April 6 and Saturday, April 7.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , , , , ,

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Women’s Tennis falls to Oklahoma Baptist

    Sports

    Mens Tennis continues to dominate

  • Women’s Tennis falls to Oklahoma Baptist

    Baseball

    Baseball falls to Butler

  • Women’s Tennis falls to Oklahoma Baptist

    Softball

    Softball loses first conference double header

  • Women’s Tennis falls to Oklahoma Baptist

    Baseball

    Baseball loses to Cloud for the first time

  • Women’s Tennis falls to Oklahoma Baptist

    Softball

    Softball sweeps Barton

  • Women’s Tennis falls to Oklahoma Baptist

    Softball

    Lady Saints Softball remains undefeated in conference

  • Women’s Tennis falls to Oklahoma Baptist

    Sports

    Lady Saints earn spot in Elite 8

  • Women’s Tennis falls to Oklahoma Baptist

    Baseball

    Baseball falls to Clarendon

  • Women’s Tennis falls to Oklahoma Baptist

    Sports

    Saints and Lady Saints tennis defeats Cowley

  • Women’s Tennis falls to Oklahoma Baptist

    Multimedia

    Tennis defeats Southeastern Oklahoma State

The student news site of Seward County Community College
Women’s Tennis falls to Oklahoma Baptist