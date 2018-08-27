Lady Saints split at first tournament

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The No. 9 ranked Seward County Community College Lady Saints went two and two over the weekend in Roswell, New Mexico.

To start off the weekend, the Lady Saints took on Yavapai College. In the first set, the Lady Saints stayed close with Yavapai, but fell short, losing 22-25. In the second second, the Lady Saints fought back and forth, but after a 7-0 run by the Roughriders, Seward was unable to recover, losing 13-25. In the third set, Seward came out fighting and with the help of sophomore Tapigliani’s 20 points, SCCC won the set 25-10. The Lady Saints tried to keep their momentum up, but couldn’t match the Roughriders energy, losing the final set by a score of 27-25.

The second match against No. 11 Panola College was a lot like the first. Seward fought back and forth, but ended up losing the first set, 23-25. In the second set, the Lady Saints capitalized on their opponent’s errors and won with a score of 25-21. Seward kept their winning energy up throughout the third set, winning easily, 25-16. In the fourth and fifth sets, Panola gained the lead and continued to widen it, winning the fourth set, 12-25 and the fifth and final set, 10-15.

On Saturday, August 25, The Lady Saints came back from the two previous losses, and dominated both games. To begin the day, Seward matched up against South Mountain Community College. The Lady Saints had no problem gaining and keeping a lead throughout the match, winning the match 3-0 with scores of 25-14, 25-23 and 25-22.

In the second game of the day, The Lady Saints remained victorious while taking on Pima Community College. Seward gained the early lead once again, and took the first match, 25-15. Pima remained no match for the Lady Saints in the second set, as they continued to gain the lead and later extended it to win the set, 25-16. Pima struggled to put up a fight in the final set, allowing another Lady Saint victory, 25-11.

The Lady Saints are now 2-2 overall and will look to improve their record on Wednesday, August 29 against Independence Community College in Independence, Kansas, beginning at 5:30 p.m.