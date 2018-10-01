The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

Menu

Field Biology learns through camping

Anastasia Smalldridge, ReporterOctober 1, 2018Leave a Comment

You+can+see+crystals+like+this+in+Ouachita+Park.+%E2%80%9CWhen+you+look+at+the+ground+it+just+sparkles.%E2%80%9D+Ty+Hughbanks+Field+Biology+instructor+said.
You can see crystals like this in Ouachita Park. “When you look at the ground it just sparkles.” Ty Hughbanks Field Biology instructor said.

You can see crystals like this in Ouachita Park. “When you look at the ground it just sparkles.” Ty Hughbanks Field Biology instructor said.

Anastasia Smalldridge

Anastasia Smalldridge

You can see crystals like this in Ouachita Park. “When you look at the ground it just sparkles.” Ty Hughbanks Field Biology instructor said.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






If you are a student needing a biology class, Seward County Community College offers a class called,” Field Biology.” The class learns about what there is to know about camping and the wilderness. Throughout the semester, the class gets to put what they learn to the test on class camping trips! In fact, the class just got back from a camping trip from Pecos Wilderness in Mora County, New Mexico.

Photo Courtesy of Krystal Jurado
These trees are located at Pecos Wilderness near Mora, New Mexico

On the camping trips, they learn how to appreciate nature, wilderness first aid, local species(plants/animals), use GPS units, kayaking techniques, how to work as a team and they look for crystals. When hiking, the students and teachers carry backpacks anywhere from 60-70 pounds.

This is not only beneficial for the students, but the teachers also enjoy it.

“Teachers don’t have to lecture all of the time. It’s nice to get a break from all of it,” Ty Hughbanks, field biology instructor, said.

Every year, the students find something, hide it with the GPS, then give the GPS to the instructors. Next year’s students will then have to use those units to go and find what they hid the year before.

The camping trips give students a perspective on life that is different than they are used to; they learn to survive with just the bare-minimum.

“I like seeing the students grow in their experience in nature and their new appreciation of all of our personal items(hot water, bathroom, bed),” Hughbanks said.

Not only do the students learn about nature, animals, plants, GPS units and many other things, but they also get to make fun memories with classmates.

“My favorite thing was playing all the games at night,” Obadiah Barnett, music major, said about their last camping trip.      

Krystal Jurado, sophomore nursing major, added that the views were her favorite part of the trip.

The next trip they will take will be to Lake Ouachita State Park in Arkansas.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , ,

About the Photographer
Anastasia Smalldridge, Photographer

Anastasia Smalldridge is a freshman and graduated from Liberal High School in 2018. You can spot Smalldridge easily with her blue and pink hair and a camera strapped around her neck. She plays the tuba in the SCCC band. She has 5 dogs because dogs are her life.

Leave a Comment

Thanks for leaving a comment. Remember to keep it clean.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under SC Life

Sizzlin Jalapenos
Sizzlin Jalapenos
English instructor publishes young adult novel
English instructor publishes young adult novel
Foundation Auction raises over $48,000
Foundation Auction raises over $48,000
Pledge to end Domestic Violence
Pledge to end Domestic Violence
Fall TV is back and better than ever
Fall TV is back and better than ever

Other stories filed under Showcase

Sizzlin Jalapenos
Sizzlin Jalapenos
Life through a new set of eyes
Life through a new set of eyes
English instructor publishes young adult novel
English instructor publishes young adult novel
Foundation Auction raises over $48,000
Foundation Auction raises over $48,000
Pledge to end Domestic Violence
Pledge to end Domestic Violence
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Field Biology learns through camping

    Entertainment

    Sizzlin Jalapenos

  • Field Biology learns through camping

    Features

    English instructor publishes young adult novel

  • Field Biology learns through camping

    News

    Foundation Auction raises over $48,000

  • Field Biology learns through camping

    News

    Pledge to end Domestic Violence

  • Field Biology learns through camping

    Entertainment

    Fall TV is back and better than ever

  • Field Biology learns through camping

    Features

    TRIO brings opportunity to students

  • Field Biology learns through camping

    Features

    Kansas City Monarchs history comes to SCCC

  • Field Biology learns through camping

    Entertainment

    Face lift is face let down

  • Field Biology learns through camping

    Features

    Quinceanera

  • Field Biology learns through camping

    Features

    Moving Onward and Forward

error: Content is protected !!
The student news site of Seward County Community College
Field Biology learns through camping