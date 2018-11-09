The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

Menu

Lady Saints score six All-Conference awards

Six+Lady+Saints+earned+All-Conference+awards%2C+along+with+their+Head+Coach%2C+Tony+Trfonov+who+earne+Coach+of+the+Year+in+the+Jayhawk+Conference.
Six Lady Saints earned All-Conference awards, along with their Head Coach, Tony Trfonov who earne Coach of the Year in the Jayhawk Conference.

Six Lady Saints earned All-Conference awards, along with their Head Coach, Tony Trfonov who earne Coach of the Year in the Jayhawk Conference.

Monica Gonzalez

Monica Gonzalez

Six Lady Saints earned All-Conference awards, along with their Head Coach, Tony Trfonov who earne Coach of the Year in the Jayhawk Conference.

Amberley Taylor, Co-Editor
November 9, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






After defeating Hutchinson and winning the Region VI Championships, The Seward County Community College Lady Saints were awarded six different All-Conference titles for their hard work throughout the season.  The six awards ties last year’s team with the most in program history.

The first Lady Saint to earn a title was sophomore middle hitter, Luz Sierra. Sierra was named Most Valuable Player, along with First Team All-Conference. She is also ranked second in the nation and set the record for attack percentage at .499 this season. Sierra finished with 102 blocks as well.

The next Lady Saint to be recognized as First Team All-Conference was sophomore outside hitter, Giovanna Tapigliani. Tapigliani led Seward and the conference with 429 kills and 3.67 kills per set.

Joining Tapigliani and Sierra on the First Team All-Conference was freshman outside hitter, Djuly Schmorantz. Schmorantz finished second in the conference and on the team with 408 kills and 3.43 kills per set.

Freshman setter, Laura De Pra was named Second Team All-Conference after finishing second in the nation in assists and breaking multiple records throughout the season. De Pra led the league with 1,199 assists.

Additional Lady Saints that were recognized were sophomore liberal, Nathiellen Machado and sophomore outside hitter, Esmadar Tavares. Machado was named Honorable Mention after leading the team with 526 digs. She is currently sixth all-time in career digs with 986 total, the seventh most in a single-season. Tavares was also named All-Conference, finishing fourth on the team with 157 kills and 88 digs.

Along with the six titles earned by Lady Saints players was an award won by Head Coach, Tony Trifonov. Trifonov earned Coach of the Year after  Seward ties last year’s record with a total 16 conference wins in a season. . The Lady Saints played a total of 60 sets this season and won 57 of them. Trifonov’s award marks the third year in a row that a Seward County coach was Coach of the Year in the Jayhawk Conference.

The No. 6 Lady Saints will head to Hutchinson to compete against No. 11 Snow College in the NJCAA National Tournament on Nov. 15 at 9 a.m.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , , , , ,

About the Contributors
Amberley Taylor, Co-Editor

Amberley Taylor was born in Garden City, Kansas. She was raised for most of her life in Satanta, but has lived in other places like: Durango, Colorado...

Monica Gonzalez, Photographer

Monica Ivette Gonzalez is 18 years old. She was the youngest to graduate in her Moscow High School class. She was born in Lakin but has lived in Moscow...

Leave a Comment

Thanks for leaving a comment. Remember to keep it clean.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Lady Saints score six All-Conference awards

    Multimedia

    Traditional Thanksgiving means different foods for different people

  • Lady Saints score six All-Conference awards

    Entertainment

    Novio Boy comes to SCCC

  • Lady Saints score six All-Conference awards

    Opinion

    Push your way through finals

  • Lady Saints score six All-Conference awards

    News

    Choir competes in annual auditions

  • Lady Saints score six All-Conference awards

    News

    Phi Beta Lambda goes to New York City

  • Lady Saints score six All-Conference awards

    Sports

    Roussett competes in Oracle ITA Fall Championships

  • Lady Saints score six All-Conference awards

    Multimedia

    Lady Saints head to Nationals

  • Lady Saints score six All-Conference awards

    Features

    SCCC students honor their loved ones for The Day of the Dead

  • Lady Saints score six All-Conference awards

    UpClose

    Natalie Melendez

  • Lady Saints score six All-Conference awards

    Multimedia

    SCCC hosts Halloween Trick or Treat Street

error: Content is protected !!
The student news site of Seward County Community College
Lady Saints score six All-Conference awards