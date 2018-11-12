Lady Saints stay undefeated

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

After beating No. 15 South Plains, The Seward County Lady Saints beat Frank Phillips College with the help of each player on the team.

Both teams struggled to get a rhythm going before sophomore forward, Sidney Tinner made two free throws to put the first set of points on the scoreboard. Seward took an 11-2 lead, but the Plainsmen cut the lead to only five before the first quarter came to an end.

Frank Phillips bucketed a three before Seward went on a 9-1 run to take a double-digit lead. The lead was increased to 11 after another 5-0 run. The Lady Saints led going into halftime, 33-23.

Five minutes in the third quarter went by before the SCCC was able to score a single basket, allowing the Plainsmen to cut the lead to only two. Seward finally was able to come away with a 9-1 run to regain a double digit lead late in the quarter. Another 5-0 run allowed the Lady Saints to lead going into the fourth quarter, 52-36.

Seward increased their lead to 22 points. Frank Phillips continued to try to cut their deficit, but the Lady Saints came away with the win, 66-54, advancing them to 4-0.

SCCC will head to Midland, TX on Thursday to compete in the Midland College WNIT against No. 17 Salt Lake at 1 p.m.