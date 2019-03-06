Liberal beats Olney on Pancake Day

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Pancake Day marks the one-day celebration that Liberal holds, presenting a great big feast full of breakfast favorites including the almighty pancake. The tradition dates back to 1950 when Liberal challenged Olney, England to a traditional pancake race on Shrove Tuesday. This day marks the last day before Lent begins and most give up something for the religious season.

Tradition has it that a woman was late for morning mass and ran all the way from her home to church in her apron while carrying a frying pan. When she arrived, she discovered that she had ran the entire way with a pancake in the pan. So every year, Liberal and Olney residents recreate the event and compare times. Liberal won for a second year in a row as Maggie Lapinski raced to a 1:02.98 finish, beating her English counterpart by seven seconds.

The pancake races aren’t just for women. There’s a chance for every age group to race with a frying pan to the finish line. The day is capped off with a parade down Pancake Blvd.

Click/touch the photo below to see the entire photo gallery and captions.

Gallery | 6 Photos Rubi Gallegos The kids race to the finish line wearing aprons and carrying a fry pan. This is a tradition for the pancake day race.