The Crusader

Liberal beats Olney on Pancake Day

Rubi Gallegos, photo Editor
March 6, 2019

Pancake Day marks the one-day celebration that Liberal holds, presenting a great big feast full of breakfast favorites including the almighty pancake. The tradition dates back to 1950 when Liberal challenged Olney, England to a traditional pancake race on Shrove Tuesday. This day marks the last day before Lent begins and most give up something for the religious season.

Tradition has it that a woman was late for morning mass and ran all the way from her home to church in her apron while carrying a frying pan. When she arrived, she discovered that she had ran the entire way with a pancake in the pan. So every year, Liberal and Olney residents recreate the event and compare times. Liberal won for a second year in a row as Maggie Lapinski raced to a 1:02.98 finish, beating her English counterpart by seven seconds.

The pancake races aren’t just for women.  There’s a chance for every age group to race with a frying pan to the finish line. The day is capped off with a parade down Pancake Blvd. 

Click/touch the photo below to see the entire photo gallery and captions.

 

Gallery|6 Photos
Rubi Gallegos
The kids race to the finish line wearing aprons and carrying a fry pan. This is a tradition for the pancake day race.

 

About the Photographer
Rubi Gallegos, Photo Editor

Margarita "Rubi" Gallegos is a freshman majoring in Digital Photography. She was born in Tierra Blanca, Guanajuato, Mexico and has lived in Liberal for...

