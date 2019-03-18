Saints split during spring break
March 18, 2019
During spring break over the period of the week between Mar. 9 – 17 Saints played a series of games against Colby Community College and Cloud Community College. Of the two games against Colby Saints won both games. Saints went up against Cloud County for four games taking one win and three losses. Overall Saints are 11-11 and stand at 4-4 in the conference. Check out the pictures below to see the Saints in action during the week.
