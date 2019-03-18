Saints split during spring break

Baseball Saints played against Colby at 2 p.m. last Friday. Saints lost the first game but came back up to win the second game against Colby.

Baseball Saints played against Colby at 2 p.m. last Friday. Saints lost the first game but came back up to win the second game against Colby.

Baseball Saints played against Colby at 2 p.m. last Friday. Saints lost the first game but came back up to win the second game against Colby.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

During spring break over the period of the week between Mar. 9 – 17 Saints played a series of games against Colby Community College and Cloud Community College. Of the two games against Colby Saints won both games. Saints went up against Cloud County for four games taking one win and three losses. Overall Saints are 11-11 and stand at 4-4 in the conference. Check out the pictures below to see the Saints in action during the week.

Gallery | 4 Photos Rubi Gallegos Saints played against Colby and won both games. This is one of a series of games for he Saints during the week of spring break.