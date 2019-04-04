The Lady Saints play double header against Otero

The Lady Saints had a home game on April 3, against Otero Junior College. They took a split game losing the first game with 7-3 but won the second with 10-5.

The Lady Saints had a home game on April 3, against Otero Junior College. They took a split game losing the first game with 7-3 but won the second with 10-5.

The Lady Saints had a home game on April 3, against Otero Junior College. They took a split game losing the first game with 7-3 but won the second with 10-5.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Lady Saints played against Otero Junior College on April 3. The Lady saints played a double header, losing the first with 7-3 and winning the second with 5-10. The Lady Saints are now 8-19 overall but 4-2 in conference.

During game one, the Lady Saints took a quick lead in with two runs by Freshman, Dazy Gomez. By the second inning, Otero scored one run and tied with the Lady Saints in the fourth inning. The Lady Saints managed to push ahead in the fifth inning by one.

The Saints tried to come back by the sixth inning by scoring one more run. Otero rallied for three more runs in the top of the seventh inning. The Lady Saints ended the game with a loss to otero, 7-3.

In game two, The Lady Saints came back strong and beat Otero 10-5.

The girls took the lead in the bottom of the second inning, bringing in seven runs. They slowly but surely increased the lead, scoring one or two runs each time when they were up to bat. They came away with 11 hits for the game, but scoring 10 runs.

Freshman, Emily Mojica, made a home run for the Lady Saints and sophomore, Nicole Nelson stole a base. Sophomore, Jordan Cordrey, came away with the pitching win. Cordrey dominated the strike zone with 13 strikeouts and 6 hits, only one of them being a home run.

Gallery | 3 Photos Daniella Carmona Sophomore, Jordan Cordrey, kept a close eye on the ball to not let it slip away.