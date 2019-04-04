The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

Menu

The Lady Saints play double header against Otero

The+Lady+Saints+had+a+home+game+on+April+3%2C+against+Otero+Junior+College.+They+took+a+split+game+losing+the+first+game+with+7-3+but+won+the+second+with+10-5.+%0A
Back to Article
Back to Article

The Lady Saints play double header against Otero

The Lady Saints had a home game on April 3, against Otero Junior College. They took a split game losing the first game with 7-3 but won the second with 10-5.

The Lady Saints had a home game on April 3, against Otero Junior College. They took a split game losing the first game with 7-3 but won the second with 10-5.

Daniella Carmona

The Lady Saints had a home game on April 3, against Otero Junior College. They took a split game losing the first game with 7-3 but won the second with 10-5.

Daniella Carmona

Daniella Carmona

The Lady Saints had a home game on April 3, against Otero Junior College. They took a split game losing the first game with 7-3 but won the second with 10-5.

Annette Meza, Copy Editor
April 4, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Lady Saints played against Otero Junior College on April 3. The Lady saints played a double header, losing the first with 7-3 and winning the second with 5-10. The Lady Saints are now 8-19 overall but 4-2 in conference.

During game one, the Lady Saints took a quick lead in with two runs by Freshman, Dazy Gomez. By the second inning, Otero scored one run and tied with the Lady Saints in the fourth inning. The Lady Saints managed to push ahead in the fifth inning by one.

The Saints tried to come back by the sixth inning by scoring one more run. Otero rallied for three more runs in the top of the seventh inning. The Lady Saints ended the game with a loss to otero, 7-3.

In game two, The Lady Saints came back strong and beat Otero 10-5.

The girls took the lead in the bottom of the second inning, bringing in seven runs. They slowly but surely increased the lead, scoring one or two runs each time when they were up to bat. They came away with 11 hits for the game, but scoring 10 runs.

Freshman, Emily Mojica, made a home run for the Lady Saints and sophomore, Nicole Nelson stole a base. Sophomore, Jordan Cordrey, came away with the pitching win. Cordrey dominated the strike zone with 13 strikeouts and 6 hits, only one of them being a home run.

Gallery|3 Photos
Daniella Carmona
Sophomore, Jordan Cordrey, kept a close eye on the ball to not let it slip away.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , ,

About the Writer
Annette Meza, Copy Editor

Annette Meza is 18 years old and was born and raised in Liberal, Kansas. She graduated from Liberal High School and plans to attend SCCC for two years...

Leave a Comment

Thanks for leaving a comment. Remember to keep it clean.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • The Lady Saints play double header against Otero

    News

    SCCC hosts its annual Phonathon

  • The Lady Saints play double header against Otero

    Entertainment

    Reclaim your childhood, enchant your adulthood

  • The Lady Saints play double header against Otero

    Opinion

    Having an opinion today is difficult

  • The Lady Saints play double header against Otero

    Baseball

    Saints sweep both games against Barton

  • The Lady Saints play double header against Otero

    Features

    SCCC sees two sides to privilege

  • The Lady Saints play double header against Otero

    Features

    Students: White privilege is VERY real

  • The Lady Saints play double header against Otero

    Baseball

    Saints fall to Lamar

  • The Lady Saints play double header against Otero

    News

    Sigma Chi Chi hosts fundraiser for Guymon police dogs

  • The Lady Saints play double header against Otero

    Features

    Separated at the Border

  • The Lady Saints play double header against Otero

    News

    Guest speaker confirms immigration is not a new thing

Navigate Right
error: Content is protected !!
The student news site of Seward County Community College
The Lady Saints play double header against Otero