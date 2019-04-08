Saints roll past Cowley College

Nicolas Rousset, Plaisance, France sophomore, and Sander Jans, De Ronerberg, Netherlands, play in a doubles match against Cowley College on April 5. They are No. 1 in doubles for Seward.

The third-ranked Seward County Community College men’s tennis team continued to roll with an 8-1 victory over No. 7 Cowley College on Friday at Blue Bonnet Park. The Saints, who have won eight of their last nine matches, improved to 11-5 overall.

Both teams battled it out in less than ideal conditions with winds gusting throughout the matches.

Seward started off by sweeping the three doubles matches and taking a 3-0 lead. All three matches were competitive, but Seward prevailed. No. 1 Gabe Nery and Sander Jans defeated Angelo Tost and Bruno Suiama, 8-5, No. 2 Nic Rousset and Nyathi Motlojoa ousted Killian Dagneaux and Nicholas Mougaillard, 8-5, and No. 3 Carlo Izurieta and Francisco Vargas knocked off Moises Sosa and Valter Oshiro, 8-6.

The Saints continued to play well in singles competition. Again, the matches were extremely competitive, but Seward came out victorious, winning all but one contest.

No. 1 Rousset beat Tost, 6-2, 6-3, No. 3 Nery defeated Mougaillard, 7-6, 6-2, No. 4 Francisco Vargas rallied to beat Oshiro, 3-6, 7-5, 11-9, No. 5 Carlo Izurieta ousted Dagneaux, 6-1, 6-0, and No. 6 Alex Mesquida Berg downed Moises Gonclaves, 6-1, 6-1.

The only loss for Seward came in an exciting battle with No. 2 Jans falling to Suiama, 7-6, 2-6, 6-10.

The Saints play at the Southwest Junior College Tournament on Friday and Saturday at Plano, Texas.