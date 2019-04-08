The student news site of Seward County Community College

Saints roll past Cowley College

Nicolas Rousset, Plaisance, France sophomore, and Sander Jans, De Ronerberg, Netherlands, play in a doubles match against Cowley College on April 5. They are No. 1 in doubles for Seward.
Nicolas Rousset, Plaisance, France sophomore, and Sander Jans, De Ronerberg, Netherlands, play in a doubles match against Cowley College on April 5. They are No. 1 in doubles for Seward.

SCCC Athletics
April 8, 2019

The third-ranked Seward County Community College men’s tennis team continued to roll with an 8-1 victory over No. 7 Cowley College on Friday at Blue Bonnet Park. The Saints, who have won eight of their last nine matches, improved to 11-5 overall.

Both teams battled it out in less than ideal conditions with winds gusting throughout the matches.

Michelle Mattich
Nicolas Rousset, sophomore from Plaisance, France, dives in to take the ball.

Seward started off by sweeping the three doubles matches and taking a 3-0 lead. All three matches were competitive, but Seward prevailed. No. 1 Gabe Nery and Sander Jans defeated Angelo Tost and Bruno Suiama, 8-5, No. 2 Nic Rousset and Nyathi Motlojoa ousted Killian Dagneaux and Nicholas Mougaillard, 8-5, and No. 3 Carlo Izurieta and Francisco Vargas knocked off Moises Sosa and Valter Oshiro, 8-6.

The Saints continued to play well in singles competition. Again, the matches were extremely competitive, but Seward came out victorious, winning all but one contest.

No. 1 Rousset beat Tost, 6-2, 6-3, No. 3 Nery defeated Mougaillard, 7-6, 6-2, No. 4 Francisco Vargas rallied to beat Oshiro, 3-6, 7-5, 11-9, No. 5 Carlo Izurieta ousted Dagneaux, 6-1, 6-0, and No. 6 Alex Mesquida Berg downed Moises Gonclaves, 6-1, 6-1.

The only loss for Seward came in an exciting battle with No. 2 Jans falling to Suiama, 7-6, 2-6, 6-10.

The Saints play at the Southwest Junior College Tournament on Friday and Saturday at Plano, Texas.

About the Photographer
Michelle Mattich, Managing Editor

Michelle Mattich was born in El Paso, Texas She enjoys writing, and listening to music. She also enjoys reading a good book and watching Netflix. Michelle...

