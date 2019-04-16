The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

Saints take a win against Barton

Michelle Mattich, Managing Editor
April 16, 2019

On April 15 the tennis teams went up against Barton County Community College. Seward took two wins with both the Lady Saints and Saints taking home a wins.

The third ranked men’s tennis team in the nation won the day going for a record of 6-3 against Barton. The no. 1 doubles team Gabe Nery, Porto Alegre, Brazil, and Sander Jans, De Ronorborg, Netherlands, led in the doubles match 8-1. In singles, Nick Rousset, Plaisance, France, took the led in singles getting the job done in three sets of 6-4, 3-6, 10-6.

The Lady Saints are ranked No. 7 in the nation and also took a win on Monday. In doubles, No. 1 team Patricia Panta, Lima, Peru, and Maria Aveiga, Bahia De Caraquez, Ecuador, led the way by winning with a score of 8-5. In singles, Panta wiped up in two sets by holding her opponent to goose eggs, 6-0, 6-0. In the end, the Lady Saints took every match, winning 9-0.

Catch the tennis team as they play host for the regional tournament at Blue Bonet Park, Liberal, on April 18, time is still to be determined.

About the Contributor
Michelle Mattich, Managing Editor

Michelle Mattich was born in El Paso, Texas She enjoys writing, and listening to music. She also enjoys reading a good book and watching Netflix. Michelle...

