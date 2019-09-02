HALO hosts first blood drive of the school year

The first blood drive of the year will be Sept. 11. HALO hosts a blood drive every semester in the Student Union.

The first blood drive of the year at Seward County Community College will be Sept. 11. It will be sponsored and hosted by the Hispanic American Leadership Organization. The blood drive is held once every semester in the student union.

“Every donation is a pint, and just one donation can save up to three lives,” HALO sponsor, Frances Brown said.

To be able to donate blood, donors must answer a medical questionnaire the day or night before the donation. You must also be at least 17 years old.

“Before you give your blood you should get a good night’s sleep, have a good breakfast or lunch, drink extra water, eat iron-rich foods like fortified cereals and broccoli, avoid fatty foods like hamburgers, fries or ice cream,” Brown advises.

The donation process, from the time you arrive until you leave will take about an hour. The actual process of donating blood takes about 7-10 minutes. Before they can take your blood, a trained staff person will ask you some health history questions during an interview, which will be held in private.

The day you give your blood wear clothing with sleeves that can be raised above the elbow. After you give, drink plenty of fluids in the next 24 to 48 hours, avoid strenuous physical activity or heavy lifting for about five hours.

The blood drive will be in the Student Union from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm. Walk-ins are welcomed but appointments are encouraged. Be sure to bring your donor card or a government issued photo I.D. If you have more questions regarding your eligibility to donate blood, call 1-866-236-3276 or visit redcrossblood.org for more information.

To make an appointment contact Frances Brown 620-417-1300 or [email protected].