Tennis teams continue winning

The men’s and women’s tennis teams traveled to Oklahoma City this past weekend to compete in a tournament. The tournament was set up so that any players who lost their first match would compete in the consolation bracket, while the players who won their first match would compete in an elimination bracket.

In the singles draw one for the Lady Saints tennis team, Lucia Popluharovia lost in the quarterfinals. Draw two saw featured Hilary Alfaro and Mitzy Enderink, although they didn’t play each other. Alfaro would lose in the semifinals draw two and Marialy Jimenez would lose in the semifinals of draw three.

For the Lady Saints in doubles draw one, Hilary Alfaro and Mitzy Enderink would lose in their quarterfinals match, while Liz Aristizabal and Lucia Popluharova would win their semifinals match, they would have to forfeit in the quarterfinals due to illness. Draw two saw Marialy Jimenez and Giada Zorzan team up. They would lose in a tie breaker.

In draw one for the men’s tennis team, Oscar Ortiz would lose in his semifinal match, while Raul Centeno would lose and be placed in the consolation bracket, he would find a rhythm and win the consolation championship. In draw two, Van Huffel would lose in the semifinals, and francisco Vargas would also lose in his semifinal match. Draw three, saw Juan Gonzales losing in the semifinal match, while Karl Wurth would go all the way and claim the first singles title of the season for the saints. In draw four, Turr Voss would fall after winning a single match, and Valentine Ortiz would lose in the semifinals.

In the men’s doubles draw one, Raul Conteno and Oscar ortiz would win the championship for the second week in a row. Francisco Vargas and Jaun Gonzales would lose in their second match. In doubles draw two, Valentine Ortiz and Turr Vos would lose in the quarterfinals, while Fabian Van Huffel and Karl Wurth would win the championship and claim the second doubles title in two weeks.