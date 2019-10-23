Quiz: What scary movie character are you?
October 23, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Get in the Halloween spirit with a personality quiz that fits the mood. With 10 simple questions, find out if you are Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers or Ghostface.
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Preston Burrows is an 18 year old Sophomore at SCCC, who was born in Johnson City, Kansas. He attended Rolla High School until his transfer to Hugoton...
Thanks for leaving a comment. Remember to keep it clean.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.