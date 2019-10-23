Quiz: What scary movie character are you?

Quiz: What scary movie character are you?

Preston Burrows, Reporter
October 23, 2019

Get in the Halloween spirit with a personality quiz that fits the mood. With 10 simple questions, find out if you are Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers or Ghostface.

