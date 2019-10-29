Ask Crusader: I need a job! Help!

Dear Crusader, I have been searching for a job for quite some time and I just want to know if you guys have any suggestions or if anyone is hiring!? HELP

Dear Job Seeker,

Ahhh, a college student looking for some decent money. Every college student wants to collect some decent money to make it through college…me too. So I got a few tips to help you get started. First off, there are work-study options here on campus. It’s minimum wage and you can only work 10 hours, but it can help you get started on making a couple bucks. They also plan around your class schedule. You can check with Faye Zimmerman from Financial Aid to see what is currently available or check online on the website. To qualify for work-study, you have to have your FAFSA application filled out and have been awarded work study.

Work Study Options

Wellness Center Lifeguards (you need lifeguard training and certification to apply)

On campus Security

Academic Career Advising

Business Division

You can also check bulletin boards around campus to see what jobs are available all around Liberal. Sometimes in your portal, they post job options below in SCCC Classifications. If a job requires a resume, you can ask TRiO for resume help or ask Norma Jean Dodge for assistance as well (you can find her at the tech school).

For more job suggestions to check out, I suggest Dillons as one of your options. They have a pretty good salary, as well as scholarship opportunities. McDonald’s also has scholarship opportunities. There are a few job positions at the hospital that requires a high school degree or GED as highest education but you have to check. IHOP is always hiring for servers. The last option I found was the airport. They’re also in need of security officers. These are just options of places that I’ve looked into and hopefully it’s the best option for you.

Well, I hope this helped you job seekers out there and remember: when at the interview, don’t say “I just wanted the money.” That’s plain wrong. Instead, say “I simply want to acquire currency for my own benefit.” Happy Job Seeking!

-Crusader