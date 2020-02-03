Saints men lose close game
February 3, 2020
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The Seward Saints played Hutchinson Community College on Feb. 1 at Seward County Community College for homecoming. The final score was 68-67.
In the first quarter Hutchinson Community College had a lead of 6-0 but the Seward Saints responded with a 6-0 of their own. Greg Johnson made back-to-back three pointers to tie the score up.
The Saints took their largest lead of the game with five minutes left in the half on a pair of free throws made by Kyle Cadaci to lead with a score of 30-23.
Hutchinson ended the half on a 13-5 run to reclaim the lead with a score of 36-35. The Saints scored 21 points of their 35 first-half total from behind the three-point line. The Saints also shot 38% as a team from the three-point range.
The Saints built a double-digit lead early in the second half with a score of 48-38 with a three pointer by Surakata Jawara, which was the largest lead of the game for the Saints. But the Blue Dragons clawed their way back. Hutchinson’s Jash Baker made a deep three pointer with one minute to go to take the lead with a final score of 68-67 points.
The Saints play again at Garden City Community College on Feb. 5. The game tips off at 8 p.m.
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Jade Harper is 19 years old and is a graduate from Turpin High School. She was born in Liberal and grew up in Turpin, Oklahoma. She likes music and art....
Victoria Martins is a freshman at SCCC majoring in Biology. She is 18 years old and was born in Sete Lagoas, Brazil. Martins likes to hang out with her...