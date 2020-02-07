Jan. 1-Jan. 31, 2020
February 7, 2020
The January Seward County Community College incident report was prepared by the campus security office. The incidents for this month are:
Jan. 13, 2020: Simple Assult at the Vo-Tech, 9:15 a.m. It was the first offense. Student was referred to Colvin Administration.
Jan. 13, 2020: Accident at the pool, 5:45 a.m.
Jan. 30, 2020: Accident on Ice at South Parking, 9:00 a.m. Student went to E.R.