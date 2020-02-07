Jan. 1-Jan. 31, 2020

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 1 + 7? Send Email Cancel

The January Seward County Community College incident report was prepared by the campus security office. The incidents for this month are:

Jan. 13, 2020: Simple Assult at the Vo-Tech, 9:15 a.m. It was the first offense. Student was referred to Colvin Administration.

Jan. 13, 2020: Accident at the pool, 5:45 a.m.

Jan. 30, 2020: Accident on Ice at South Parking, 9:00 a.m. Student went to E.R.