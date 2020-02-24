Saints lose to Hutchinson, start playoffs on Wednesday

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The last game of the regular season ended in disappointment for the Saints basketball team. They lost to Hutchinson Community College with a final score of 67-47. The Saints basketball team is now 17-13 overall and 10-11 in conference play.

Seward will travel to play Independence Community College on Wednesday for a first-round Region VI playoff game at 8 p.m. It will be do-or-die for the Saints. If they win, they will move on to the next round. If they lose, the season is over.

Hutchinson and Seward battled back and forth in the first half, ending it 23-22. When the Blue Dragons took the floor in the second half, they took off and never looked back. Hutchinson went on an 11-0 run. Seward was never able to regain their momentum and fell 67-47.

The best rebounders were Ahmed Ibrahim and Kyle Cardaci with six rebounds each. Branton McCrary was high scorer for the Saints with nine.

The Saints basketball team plays at Independence Community College on Feb. 26. The game tips off at 8 p.m.