Lady Saints win first game of playoffs

Victoria Martins, Photographer|February 27, 2020

The Lady Saints played their first game of Region IV playoff last night at the Greenhouse winning easily, 113-58, against Allen Community College. Seward started the game on fire and did not stop.  The Lady Saints improved to a 24-6 overall and they will head to Dodge City on Saturday to play Colby Community College for quarterfinals at 6 p.m.

Karolina+Szydlowska+drives+to+the+basket+against+Allen+Community+College.+Szydlowska+is+a+sophomore+from+Wroclaw%2C+Poland.+She+scored+nine+points+last+night.+The+Lady+Saints+jumped+out+to+an+early+lead+in+the+first+round+of+regional+play.%0A
Gallery|6 Photos
Victoria Martins
Karolina Szydlowska drives to the basket against Allen Community College. Szydlowska is a sophomore from Wroclaw, Poland. She scored nine points last night. The Lady Saints jumped out to an early lead in the first round of regional play.