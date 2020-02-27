Lady Saints win first game of playoffs

The Lady Saints played their first game of Region IV playoff last night at the Greenhouse winning easily, 113-58, against Allen Community College. Seward started the game on fire and did not stop. The Lady Saints improved to a 24-6 overall and they will head to Dodge City on Saturday to play Colby Community College for quarterfinals at 6 p.m.

Gallery | 6 Photos Victoria Martins Karolina Szydlowska drives to the basket against Allen Community College. Szydlowska is a sophomore from Wroclaw, Poland. She scored nine points last night. The Lady Saints jumped out to an early lead in the first round of regional play.