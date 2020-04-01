Students, staff show their ‘new normal’

Since switching to online classes, students and staff have shown us what their new normal looks like on social media.

Long-distance learning and working has taken the universe by storm. Crusader News asked the Seward County Community College community on Facebook and Twitter what their “new normal,” working/learning from home, looked like. Some had desks set up, some did their work from their couch and others from their bedroom.

Hey Saints! Crusader is bringing a challenge for you, to distract you from the stress that online classes can be. The challenge is to post a picture of your study spot with the hashtag #SCCCNewNormal. Here is an example from one of our students. Now is your turn Saints! 💚 pic.twitter.com/LQ56omYmm4 — Crusader News (@crusadernews) March 25, 2020

Students and staff participated by tagging us on twitter with #SCCCnewnormal or commenting on our facebook post!

Students like mass communications major Elvis Polvon said they didn’t have only one designated spot for studying.

#SCCCnewnormal my new classroom. I tend to change rooms when going from one zoom meeting to another. 😂 @crusadernews https://t.co/uwLR9tySBY pic.twitter.com/CJ7iJZ6Hfy — Elvis (@elvis_polvon) March 27, 2020

Amy Thompson, Colvin Adult Learning Center instructor, had a nice set up in her living room area aside from her actual office.

Even the director of Admissions, Eric Volden, showed off his at-home office. And in this case, he’s doing some serious work with more than one monitor!

Saints basketball player Qiayoom “Q” Olanlege has his own set up back home in Brooklyn, New York where he spends most of his time.

With school going online this is my classroom,library,study hall, all the above. #scccnewnormal pic.twitter.com/EICJeTwSRT — Qaiyoom Olanlege (@QDNeverSleeps) March 26, 2020

One’s study space doesn’t have to be boring either! Freshman Jose Romero has his space lit up with colorful lights.

Sometimes, we just gotta improvise as well, like for Jade Harper, freshman criminal justice major.

#SCCCNewNormal my new classroom at home. I just turn my laptop and put my feet up to do my school work. It might not have a lot of light but it works https://t.co/4E5zRNt1Ao pic.twitter.com/L0cR4VBHsQ — Jade Harper (@JadeElisHarper) March 27, 2020

Even while working from home, some things just don’t change for students like Preston Burrows, sophomore mass communications major.

Feel free to join in on the fun by using the hashtag #SCCCnewnormal and post your new normal on Facebook, Twitter or mention @Crusadernews.