What is it like to be a concurrent student?

I really hate commuting from the high school to the college. It’s worth the sacrifice to see my friends at the high school. I could have tried to graduate early but decided not to because I want to experience my full senior year.

Why did you choose to be a concurrent student?

I don’t like schooling. I just wanted to get my college experience over with, but at the same time, I don’t regret it. In college, we are treated as grown-ups. That’s the only thing I regret. I don’t actually get to experience a freshman year for myself.

What advice would you give concurrent students?

Just relax. Don’t stress about stuff too much. Just study a little, but don’t stress yourself out. Apart from midterms and finals, that’s another story.

Why do you want to go into nursing?

I believe that males in nursing are underrepresented, and there aren’t that many. I felt like it was an easy career path for me. Also, I believe that nurses have more interactions (or almost the same) as doctors. Personally, I would say more because they are responsible for hospice care.

Where do you plan to go after SCCC? Why?

I plan to go to Wichita State University. It was closer to home. Plus, Wichita has a larger Vietnamese community.

What are your favorite hobbies?

I like to play video games. Lately, I’ve been trying to get into Japanese. However, I’m still trying to get used to this semester. I’ve been slacking on that. I also like to talk to friends (of course) and drive.

About your Japanese, why did you decide to learn it?

Funny story. I remember during quarantine, I just randomly got recommended a bunch of videos of this one guy. His name is Chris Abroad. He was traveling Japan, and over time, I grew to love the Japanese language. Just listening to it… it’s beautiful.

Since you like Japan, and Japan is commonly associated with anime, are you an anime person and if so, what’s your favorite anime?

My favorite anime is… oh god. There’s this one anime called Fruit Basket. It’s a romance. It’s not inappropriate or anything, so you don’t have to worry about that. I do like the concept of how most of the characters revolve around the Chinese zodiac animals. There are 12 of them. One of them can transform into a cow, cat, rat, and so on.

Who is your favorite superhero?

It would be the Flash. Not only because of Grant Gustin, but also he could go back in time by just running.

Do you have a favorite quote?

I remember learning this quote by Winston Churchill in elementary school. It was “History is Written by Victors.” To me, it means to be successful and hopefully, to surpass the previous generations and build a better future. Try to cement ourselves into history.