Getting Spooky with Cookies

Despite the association, sugar cookies are not just for Christmas. On October 25, Julie Veenstra, owner of her own baking company, taught a Halloween themed cookie decorating class for students, faculty, and community members. If anyone is interested in learning how to perfectly ice a sugar cookie, Veenstra will be teaching two more classes for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Gallery | 10 Photos Megan Berg Veenstra makes black icing in front of the class while explaining each step she takes. Each student was given a recipe for the icing as well. They were already given bags of white and pink icing before the class started.