Getting Spooky with Cookies
Seward County Community College hosts a Halloween cookie class.
Despite the association, sugar cookies are not just for Christmas. On October 25, Julie Veenstra, owner of her own baking company, taught a Halloween themed cookie decorating class for students, faculty, and community members. If anyone is interested in learning how to perfectly ice a sugar cookie, Veenstra will be teaching two more classes for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Megan Berg is an SCCC freshman majoring in mass communications. She is an 18-year-old native to Southwest Kansas having been...