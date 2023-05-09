Paulina Reyes-Espinoza sits in the stands of a basketball game in the fall as she cheers for the Saints basketball team to win. Reyes-Espinoza is incredibly involved in Seward County Community College, as she has been a part of TRIO, the cheer team, housing, and a student tutor.

What’s one TV show you want to be in?

“Modern Family”, because they always find something fun to do, they travel anywhere they want and they are just a really big family that overcomes a lot of struggles.

What’s the best pick-up line you know?

Have we met? Because you look exactly like my next girlfriend?

Which Hogwarts house do you belong in and why?

I honestly really like Slytherin, but it was just like a phase. I took a test though and it said Hufflepuff

What’s the dumbest injury you’ve ever had?

Out of all of them, I was drinking a Starbucks two days ago, and I was just walking and I somehow busted my lip on the straw.

Do you believe in aliens?

Yes, because I think it’s selfish to think we are the only live person in the universe.

Would you time travel to the past or future?

I would time travel to the past just so I can enjoy the ones in the future for the first time.

Do you have any secret tattoos?

Yes, I have a rib tattoo that my mom never knew about and she still doesn’t know and I’ve had it for 5 years. It’s an airplane and I got it because I was really close to my grandma and she was the one that always encouraged me to travel and go outside of Mexico.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

Teeth, I can’t stand yellow teeth or like bad breath.

What’s a purchase you made that you immediately regretted?

I was trying to lose weight once, so I bought jeans that were smaller, but then I never wore them because I never actually lost the weight.

If you had to eat a crayon, what color and why?

Pink and glittery, so it comes out like a unicorn.