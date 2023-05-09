Paulina Reyes-Espinoza

Chihuahua, Mexico – Major: Pre-med

Paulina+Reyes-Espinoza+sits+in+the+stands+of+a+basketball+game+in+the+fall+as+she+cheers+for+the+Saints+basketball+team+to+win.+Reyes-Espinoza+is+incredibly+involved+in+Seward+County+Community+College%2C+as+she+has+been+a+part+of+TRIO%2C+the+cheer+team%2C+housing%2C+and+a+student+tutor.+

Ashanti Thompson

Paulina Reyes-Espinoza sits in the stands of a basketball game in the fall as she cheers for the Saints basketball team to win. Reyes-Espinoza is incredibly involved in Seward County Community College, as she has been a part of TRIO, the cheer team, housing, and a student tutor.

Ashanti Thompson, Multimedia Editor
May 9, 2023

What’s one TV show you want to be in? 

“Modern Family”, because they always find something fun to do, they travel anywhere they want and they are just a really big family that overcomes a lot of struggles. 

What’s the best pick-up line you know?

Have we met? Because you look exactly like my next girlfriend?

Sitting outside the cafeteria before lunch in her new Kansas State sweatshirt, Reyes Espinoza studies for her upcoming finals. She has recently been accepted and will be going into the pre-med department this fall at Kansas State University. (Ashanti Thompson)

Which Hogwarts house do you belong in and why?

I honestly really like Slytherin, but it was just like a phase. I took a test though and it said Hufflepuff 

What’s the dumbest injury you’ve ever had?

Out of all of them, I was drinking a Starbucks two days ago, and I was just walking and I somehow busted my lip on the straw. 

Do you believe in aliens?

Yes, because I think it’s selfish to think we are the only live person in the universe.

Would you time travel to the past or future?

I would time travel to the past just so I can enjoy the ones in the future for the first time. 

Do you have any secret tattoos?

Yes, I have a rib tattoo that my mom never knew about and she still doesn’t know and I’ve had it for 5 years. It’s an airplane and I got it because I was really close to my grandma and she was the one that always encouraged me to travel and go outside of Mexico. 

What is your biggest pet peeve?

Teeth, I can’t stand yellow teeth or like bad breath. 

What’s a purchase you made that you immediately regretted?

I was trying to lose weight once, so I bought jeans that were smaller, but then I never wore them because I never actually lost the weight. 

If you had to eat a crayon, what color and why? 

Pink and glittery, so it comes out like a unicorn. 