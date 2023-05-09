Paulina Reyes-Espinoza
Chihuahua, Mexico – Major: Pre-med
May 9, 2023
What’s one TV show you want to be in?
“Modern Family”, because they always find something fun to do, they travel anywhere they want and they are just a really big family that overcomes a lot of struggles.
What’s the best pick-up line you know?
Have we met? Because you look exactly like my next girlfriend?
Which Hogwarts house do you belong in and why?
I honestly really like Slytherin, but it was just like a phase. I took a test though and it said Hufflepuff
What’s the dumbest injury you’ve ever had?
Out of all of them, I was drinking a Starbucks two days ago, and I was just walking and I somehow busted my lip on the straw.
Do you believe in aliens?
Yes, because I think it’s selfish to think we are the only live person in the universe.
Would you time travel to the past or future?
I would time travel to the past just so I can enjoy the ones in the future for the first time.
Do you have any secret tattoos?
Yes, I have a rib tattoo that my mom never knew about and she still doesn’t know and I’ve had it for 5 years. It’s an airplane and I got it because I was really close to my grandma and she was the one that always encouraged me to travel and go outside of Mexico.
What is your biggest pet peeve?
Teeth, I can’t stand yellow teeth or like bad breath.
What’s a purchase you made that you immediately regretted?
I was trying to lose weight once, so I bought jeans that were smaller, but then I never wore them because I never actually lost the weight.
If you had to eat a crayon, what color and why?
Pink and glittery, so it comes out like a unicorn.