Ever heard of HALO?

Previous HALO members at the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute in Chicago, Illinois. (Crusader file photo)

Previous HALO members at the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute in Chicago, Illinois. (Crusader file photo)





The Hispanic American Leadership Organization (HALO) is a club at Seward County Community College dedicated to helping and supporting the community, as well as helping students develop leadership skills and embrace their hispanic roots and culture.

HALO does not only seek hispanic members; they also welcome students of all ethnicities who enjoy volunteering and who have a strong sense of leadership.

“It is a way for students throughout the campus community to get to know each other and be involved,” Frances Brown, director of student success center and director of HALO, said.

Every fall, HALO is in charge of helping and planning out events like the Red Cross blood drive and Hispanic Heritage Month activities. They also get to attend a leadership conference, at Kansas State University, where they have the opportunity to listen to Hispanic speakers from all over the country tell their testimonies on leadership.

Blanca De La Torre, a second year student at SCCC and a member of HALO, stated that she, “finds these opportunities great for helping students understand diversity in the country and encouraging minorities to take on leadership roles.”

For some students, the cultural aspects, along with helping the community really make the club interesting to them.

“I liked how the group represents itself in its dedication of community help,” Sammir Martinez, student-officer of HALO, said.

In the spring, HALO is looking forward to helping with the Cinco de Mayo festivities and plans to take a trip to the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute in Chicago, Illinois to attend their national leadership conference.

It is not too late to join! HALO meets every other Wednesday at 5 p.m. in room SU 214 E/W upstairs from the student union. If you are interested in joining HALO, talk to Frances Brown, one of the co-presidents of HALO, Sammir Martinez, or Yesenia Soto and they will be glad to help you.

