The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

SCCC sweeps another conference opponent

Viviane+Viana+attempts+a+thundering+spike+during+their+matchup.+Viana+finished+the+match+against+Pratt+with+2+points.
Viviane Viana attempts a thundering spike during their matchup. Viana finished the match against Pratt with 2 points.

Viviane Viana attempts a thundering spike during their matchup. Viana finished the match against Pratt with 2 points.

Angel Meza

Angel Meza

Viviane Viana attempts a thundering spike during their matchup. Viana finished the match against Pratt with 2 points.

Angel Meza, Sports Editor
October 16, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






After upsetting Cloud County Community College on Oct. 11, the Lady Saints still keep their undefeated conference record alive. On Saturday, Oct. 14, the ranked 5 Lady Saints once again swept another conference opponent at the Greenhouse. Seward went up against Pratt Community College, destroying them in only three remarkable sets.  

Throughout set one, the Lady Saints did not show mercy to the unlucky Pratt Beavers. Although the Beavers tried to keep the set close in the beginning, Seward quickly took the set and began to separate from Pratt. Multiple runs, coming from Seward, gave them the right amount of momentum to come out with a victory. Briana Bradford ended the set with a thundering kill and with an incredible score of 25-6, SCC took victory.

In the second set, Seward started out with an early lead but struggled to maintain it. Giovanna Tapigliani had a couple of striking kills, which gave the Lady Saints enough confidence to overcome Pratt. Tapigliani’s kills were so powerful that it had fans roaring throughout the rest of the set. Even though Seward and Pratt traded points throughout the second set, Seward still managed to defeat PCC, 25-12.  

Angel Meza
Luz Sierra spikes the volleyball deadly against the opposite team. Sierra is known very well for her insane spikes against the opposing team.

Within the final set, the Lady Saints had no trouble taking the lead in the beginning. The lead stayed at seven for most of the set  until Esmadar Tavares struck a deadly kill and began a 4-0 run. This gave Seward a 10 point advantage with a score of 23-13. The third and final set ended with an upsetting Beaver attacking error, giving the Lady Saints the win, 25-14.

After a stunning win against Pratt, Seward finished with a .391 hitting percentage, zero blocks for the first time this season, 51 digs, and 3 aces. Unluckily for Pratt, they finished with a -.014 hitting percentage, 3.0 blocks, 32 digs and zero aces.  

The Lady Saints will compete at 6:30p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, against Barton Community College in the Greenhouse.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , , ,

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • SCCC sweeps another conference opponent

    Entertainment

    Students let off some steam

  • SCCC sweeps another conference opponent

    Features

    Naps are important part of life

  • SCCC sweeps another conference opponent

    Features

    How do you nap?

  • SCCC sweeps another conference opponent

    SC Life

    Clean your car with SCCC

  • SCCC sweeps another conference opponent

    News

    Louie’s Place comes to SCCC

  • SCCC sweeps another conference opponent

    Sports

    SCCC remains undefeated at the Greenhouse

  • SCCC sweeps another conference opponent

    Opinion

    Surviving a long distance relationship is hard work

  • SCCC sweeps another conference opponent

    SC Life

    Midterms hit SCCC

  • SCCC sweeps another conference opponent

    Sports

    Ranked 5 Lady Saints take down Pratt

  • SCCC sweeps another conference opponent

    SC Life

    Gene T. Chavez presents for Hispanic Heritage Month

The student news site of Seward County Community College
SCCC sweeps another conference opponent