10 movies that will scare your pants off

Editor’s warning: This column and following video excerpts might scare our younger audience. Can you handle it?

One of the things I love about Halloween is the horror movies. They manage to play with your instincts and raise some adrenalin in you. These are my top 10 favorite scary movies. Suspense is added if you watch them in the dark.

10. The Invitation

Although not necessarily scary per say but this movie will play with your head. Guy gets invited to dinner by his ex-wife and things are strange. From there, things get dark really fast.

9. Hush

What’s scary about being in the middle of a forest by yourself? You don’t know what’s lurking in the dark. A deaf and mute author secludes herself to a small house out in a forest where she encounters a home intruder who’s out for blood. It’s packed full of suspense and will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Intrepid Pictures Intrepid Pictures

8. Saw series

These aren’t particularly scary but the brutal games in which the people have to play are extremely crazy and gory that I can’t even eat anything while watching. It does a good job to make you flinch at all the pain caused, plus the graphics are really great!

7. 28 Days Later

After the “Rage virus” hits the UK, people turn into scary, blood, thirsty monsters. It will keep you on the edge of your seat.

6. Train to Busan

This South Korean flick is very brutal. A man is taking his daughter to her mother and a virus breaks out on the train, everyone turns into people eating, running zombies. The twist at the end will get you in all your feels.

5. The Ring

Ever heard about the tape that will kill you seven days after you watch it? This is it! The whole plot is scary. I even had to turn around for some scenes because I couldn’t take it.

4. The Exorcist

This movie scared me to the core. Demon possession isn’t something to mess around with. Let’s just say after watching it, I never complained about going to church again.

Warner Brothers Warner Brothers

3. Nightmare on Elm Street

A scary man with knives as fingers killing you in your dreams …that sounds scary enough to make you not want to sleep. It’s a horror classic that I enjoy. Sometimes, it does keep me up at night.

2. Rob Zombie: House of 1,000 corpses

An urban legend in the backwoods of Texas leads two couples right into the hands of a family of serial killers. The scare factor was super intense and the gore was awesome! Rob zombie really killed it.

1. The Grudge

Asian scary stories are bad enough, but these visuals are truly horrifying. An American nurse working in Tokyo is expelled to a huge curse. This is enough to make you shiver. One of the best horror movies that I can’t even finish.

Sony Pictures Sony Pictures

