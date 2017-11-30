Lady Saints hand Cowley their first loss at the Greenhouse

Freshman Vilma Covane finishes at the basket after posting up her opponent. Vilma Covane scored 11 points against Cowley Community College.

Angel Meza Freshman Vilma Covane finishes at the basket after posting up her opponent. Vilma Covane scored 11 points against Cowley Community College.





As the Lady Saints easily destroyed Pratt Community College on Saturday, Nov. 25, they managed to turn around and upset another conference opponent on Wednesday, Nov. 29. The Lady Saints had excellent ball movement throughout the game against Cowley Community College. Unfortunately, Cowley left home with their first loss, with the final score of 77-58.

“We knew that Cowley was going to be very good. They were undefeated in the conference, and we have one loss and we knew we had to get the win at our house. Our mentality was to be tough, aggressive and physical and we did a really good job at doing that,” SCCC Women’s Basketball Head Coach Wynn said.

In the first half, the Lady Saints struggled to get their usual lead. After a Seward timeout, the Lady Saints began to find their rhythm and eventually started their own lead. Great rebounds and communication for Seward lead them with more points on the court, leaving Cowley unable to respond. The Lady Saints lead the first half with a score of 37-25, giving them a double-digit lead.

“I thought we shot the ball very good throughout the whole game. We moved the ball and we had open looks. When a team shoots over 45% and knowing that we shot about 53%, it shows that our girls had great effort,” SCCC Head Coach Wynn stated.

As for the second half, the court started to get heated as both teams began to play even more physical. Better chemistry for the Lady Saints began to improve and it seemed that every shot they took would sink into the basket. Unluckily for Cowley, Seward beat them overall at everything. Cowley didn’t look undefeated at all anymore and the Lady Saints showed no mercy as they kept increasing the lead. Sadly for Cowley, the Lady Saints gave them their first loss and showed them who’s house it was. The final score of the amazing performance was 77-58.

“On the second half, we just wanted to finish. We had to make sure to not take quick shots and to take care of the ball that way Cowley didn’t have a chance to catch up. I think we did a really good job on not letting Cowley get easy shots towards the end,” SCCC Head Coach Wynn stated.

Even though the Lady Saints beat Cowley on the scoreboard, they were very close to beat them on stats as well. Seward shot 53.6% on the floor, 40.0% on the three point lane and 50.0% on the free-throw lane. Leaving Cowley with just 33.8% on the floor, 6.3% on the three point lane and 60.0% on the free-throw lane.

The player of the night for the Lady Saints once again was Mollie Mounsey. Mounsey scored 19 points, four rebounds and five assists. Freshmen Silvia Veloso scored 16 points, Lexi Hernandez scored 12 points, and Vilma Covane scored 11 points.

“I think Cowley played very good overall. They have the leading scorer in the nation, Kaitlyn Potter, she has been averaging at least 20 points a game this season and having us shutting her down to only 6 points tonight, it played a huge role on our defense. Overall our defense was on top tonight and lead us winning the game,” SCCC Head Coach Wynn said.

The Lady Saints will be on the road on Saturday, Dec. 2, as they go against Coffeyville Community College at 2 p.m.

