SCCC students prepare for De-Stress Week

As SCCC students prepare themselves for the remaining weeks of the end of the first semester, Student Government Association is sponsoring an event called “De-Stress Week” for students to participate and help release stress. As the end of the semester keeps getting closer, students begin to panic as they try to cram any information they can to help them with their finals. This event is meant to help students forget about their stress and finals and hopefully create memories as they participate in a whole week of different activities held at the Student Union.

Starting Tuesday, Dec. 5, there will be two different activities being held. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be an event called “Wax Hands” and from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. there will be another event called “Paws to Relax.”

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, there will be an event called “Walking Tacos” and this event will start at 11 a.m. at the Saints Bookstore.

Thursday, Dec. 7, there will be an event called “5 Minute Massage” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. held at the Student Union.

To end the De-Stress Week, on Friday, Dec. 8, there will be an event called “Create-A-Critter” from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. held at the Student Union.

