The Crusader

Lady Saints shut down GCCC

Twins, Vanessa and Valerie Caro, along with Vilma Covane, play defense against Garden City. Seward was on top during the game, with Garden City falling behind.

Angel Meza, Sports Editor
January 16, 2018

As the Lady Saints manage to defeat another opponent in the Greenhouse, they keep their undefeated home streak alive (9-0). The Lady Saints battled with Garden City Community College on Saturday, Jan. 13. Both teams started strong in the beginning, but unfortunately for GCCC, Seward took control just before the first half ended.

The Lady Saints shot 49 percent form the floor and 66.7 percent from the free throw line, while GCCC finished with only 29 percent from the floor and 53.8 percent from the line.  

The Lady Saint player of the night was Sophomore, Mollie Mounsey. Mounsey finished with a total of 23 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals. The freshman twin duo, Vilma Covane and Silvia Veloso, also finished with double-digits, scoring 10 points each.

Slideshow • 2 Photos
Freshman guard, Amy Scott, works her way around a GCCC defender. Scott contributed 4 points in the 59- 63 win.

The Lady Saints are currently holding on to an eight-game winning streak. Overall, they are 11-2 in conference and 15-2 overall.  

The Seward County basketball teams will be back in action on Jan. 17 at 5:30 p.m, on the road to compete against rivalry Hutchinson Community College.

