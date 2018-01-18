The student news site of Seward County Community College

Homecoming Happenings

Amberley Taylor, Editor
January 18, 2018

As Homecoming week approaches, Seward County students are preparing for a week full of events. The events will begin on Monday and occur up until the Homecoming ceremony on Saturday. The events happening are as listed:

Mon. Jan. 22- Gotcha – 10 a.m.: Players will eliminate their targets while trying not to be eliminated.
Prizes: $100 goes to the person who eliminates the most people and to the last person standing.
Deadline to sign up: Jan. 18 at 5 p.m.

Mon. Jan. 22- Texas Hold Em’ Poker- Student Union- 7 p.m.:
Prizes: Nike Plus GPS sports watch, Bose Sound Link Revolve Portable Bluetooth 360 speaker, BeatsX wireless in-ear headphones, $150 Hibbets gift card, $150 Saints Bookstore gift card
Deadline to sign up: Jan. 19 at 5 p.m.

Tues. Jan. 23- Saints Amazing Race- Student Union- 7 p.m.: four-person teams will compete in a series of physical and  mental challenges across campus.
Prizes: 1st- $240, 2nd- $120, 3rd- $60
Deadline to sign up: Jan. 19 at 5 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 24- SCCC Basketball Vs. Cloud County Community College:
Lady Saints: 6 p.m.
Saints: 8 p.m.

Thurs. Jan. 25- Mad Chad Taylor- SCCC Theater- 8 p.m:Students will enjoy a comedy show by the Evil Knievel of Comedy

Fri. Jan. 26- Saints Bookstore- 8 p.m.: FREE DONUTS!

Sat. Jan. 27- SCCC Homecoming vs. Barton County Community College: Free Louie foam sword to first 100 students
Lady Saints: 6 p.m.
Homecoming Ceremony: in-between Lady Saints and Saints game
Saints: 8 p.m.

 

